The Washoe County Medical Examiner has released the name of the 14-year-old girl killed in a stabbing last Sunday.
The ME's office says Chloe Edwards died after being stabbed in the chest.
A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy have been taken into custody following a fatal stabbing in the North Valleys.
According to a press release from Reno Police:
“During the investigation it was learned a physical altercation occurred between two juvenile females occurred in the 7000 block of Soft Winds Drive Reno, NV and the female juvenile who was stabbed was transported in a vehicle by a friend to the address on Red Baron Blvd. REMSA responded to the Red Baron address and transported the injured juvenile female to Renown Medical Center Emergency Room. Despite life-saving efforts, the juvenile died as a result of the sharp force injury.”
The 14-year-old girl is charged with open murder and challenge to fight with a deadly weapon. The 15-year-old boy is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Reno Police and the Washoe County Medical Examiner confirmed that the victim in the case is the 14-year-old girl.
Stephanie Speelman and Alexis Lepp, the mother and sister of the victim, previously told 2 News that her name was Chloe, and she was a student at North Valleys High School.
They have started a GoFundMe page to cover Chloe’s funeral costs: Fundraiser by Stephanie Speelman : 14 year old stabbed in heart by bully (gofundme.com)
In a public Facebook post and on the GoFundMe page, Lepp and Speelman allege that the person who stabbed Chloe had been bullying her.
The Washoe County School District sent 2 News a statement Tuesday:
"We were notified about the tragic death of one of our North Valleys High School students over the weekend. This is an ongoing police investigation by the Reno Police Department, so all questions related to this incident need to be directed to them. The WCSD Crisis Counseling Support Team is working to provide support and resources to students and staff."
In an updated statement, the Washoe County School District said on Wednesday:
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) was notified about the tragic death of one of our North Valleys High School (NVHS) students over the weekend. This incident occurred off campus at a private residence. As this is an ongoing police and criminal investigation, we must allow law enforcement to do its job to solve this crime and are unable to speak to any specifics related to it.
WCSD is cooperating with the Reno Police Department on its investigation to the fullest extent of the law. At the direction of WCSD Superintendent Enfield, the district’s Office of the General Counsel has launched an investigation to make sure that all laws, policies and regulations were followed.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2677.
You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.