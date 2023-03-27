U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and 17 of their Senate colleagues in a letter to President Biden raising concerns over reports the Administration is considering a return to the Trump-era practice of detaining migrant families, after previously putting an end to family detention in December 2021.
“Under both the Obama and Trump Administrations, family detention had disastrous effects on migrant families and children, without any corresponding improvement in border security or deterrence. We urge you to learn from the mistakes of your predecessors and abandon any plans to implement this failed policy,” the Senators wrote.
In the letter, the Senators cite that family detention does not appear to have deterred border crossings. Instead, it has corresponded with an increase in unique encounters of children and individuals in families “by an average of 57 percent per year between 2015 and 2019.” U.S. Border Patrol agents have also reportedly cautioned the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and White House officials that reinstating the Trump-era policy won’t deter border crossings. Additionally, two of DHS’s own medical consultants concluded—after a series of ten investigations during both the Obama and Trump Administrations—that family detention centers posed “a high risk of harm to children and their families.”
“The recent past has taught us that family detention is both morally reprehensible and ineffective as an immigration management tool. We look forward to working closely with your Administration on more thoughtful and humane responses to such challenges,” the Senators concluded.
The Senators also offered alternatives such as case management programs.
Congress recently appropriated $20 million dollars to DHS to implement alternatives to detention to ensure that families, children, and other individuals seeking asylum comply with the law, without harming children and families.
In addition to Cortez Masto and Durbin, U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) signed the letter.
Full text of the letter is available below:
(Office of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto)