U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that the state of Nevada will receive $11,390,000 this year from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) to help communities upgrade essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure.
Senator Cortez Masto has championed funding for the CWSRF and ensured that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act put more federal dollars into the program.
“Every Nevadan knows how important water is in our state, which is why I’ve championed programs that help our cities and towns upgrade aging infrastructure and protect their water from pollutants,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “This funding will support projects across the state and create good-paying construction jobs for hardworking Nevadans.”
You can find more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law here.
(Office of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto)