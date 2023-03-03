U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined Senators Tim Kaine (D-Va.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) in cosponsoring the bipartisan Military Spouse Hiring Act, bipartisan legislation to amend the tax code to incentivize businesses to hire military spouses.
“Nevada’s military spouses share in the sacrifices of their loved ones bravely serving our country, and we need to make it as easy as possible for them to support their families,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “This bipartisan bill to help create more career opportunities for military spouses and our servicemembers, and I’ll keep fighting to provide them with the resources they need.”
According to a survey by Blue Star Families, military spouse employment is the top issue impacting active-duty families. Military spouses consistently experience unemployment rates substantially higher than the national rate, and two thirds of employed active duty military spouses report underemployment.
The proposed legislation would address the issue by expanding the Work Opportunity Tax Credit program—which incentivizes employers to hire individuals who experience unique employment barriers—to include military spouse.
The full text of the bill can be found below:
