On Friday, September 9, 2022, U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded $88,917,130 to Washoe County for additional lanes for US-395, as well as improvements to North Virginia Street.
This funding was made available as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which both Senators worked to pass.
“This grant funding for Washoe County is great news for Reno and the surrounding areas, and it’s going to help people all over the community get where they need to go more safely and easily,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m excited that Northern Nevadans will have more transportation options, improved access, and smarter transportation technology, and I will continue working to make sure our transportation network works for everyone in the Silver State.”
“Making sure Nevadans have accessible and reliable roadways is crucial to the safety and success of our communities,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m thrilled to announce that Washoe County will receive $88 million to update and modernize its roads, speed up commute times, and increase pedestrian and bike access. This funding will be transformative for the local economy and communities throughout the county.”
This funding supports a project in Washoe County with two components. The first will add two lanes along approximately three miles of US-395, along with improved traffic control, interchange lighting upgrades, sound walls, and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) elements. The second will modify a separate 2.5-mile stretch of North Virginia Street with added sidewalks, buffered bike lanes, shared-use paths, pedestrian crossings with rectangular rapid flashing beacons, and improved transit stops.
“I’m excited to see that nearly $89 million in federal grant funds will be headed to Washoe County to add critical capacity to US 395, improve lighting, install cutting-edge traffic safety technology, as well as make multimodal improvements to North Virginia Street, such as new sidewalks, protected bike lanes, and upgraded transit stops,” said Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director Kristina Swallow. “Thank you to our federal delegation and local partners for supporting NDOT in our efforts to keep motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users safe and connected.”