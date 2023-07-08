U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined representatives from the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe, the Ely Shoshone Tribe, and the Confederated Tribes of Goshute for a tour of the site of the proposed Bahsahwahbee (or Swamp Cedars) National Monument.
Bahsahwahbee is a site of extreme cultural and historical significance to Tribes in Nevada and is home to a sacred and ecologically-unique grove of juniper trees.
Senator Cortez Masto has personally called on Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and the Biden administration to support the creation of this monument.
“Recognizing Bahsahwahbee as an official national monument will honor this sacred ground in Eastern Nevada and preserve the landscape for future generations,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “It was an honor to visit this site today, and I’ll continue to work to protect our critical ecological sites and recognize the vital role Tribes in Nevada have played in our cultural heritage.”
(Office of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto)