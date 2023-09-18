Douglas County residents can give their opinion on the county's strategic plan at a workshop Tuesday afternoon.
The workshop is set to go from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.
The plan is designed to help county leaders shape the five-year document that serves as a blueprint for the future of the county.
People that can't make it to tomorrow's meeting will have a chance to attend another one in Stateline at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency on October 9th from 4 to 7:30 p.m.