The Churchill County School District in partnership with the Nevada Department of Education is providing counseling services throughout the week to support staff and students after a staff member was found dead in a faculty bathroom on campus last week.

Students will have to notify their teachers, and arrangements will be made for them to visit with a counselor. 

There are community counseling resources available to students, parents, and staff members.

 The list is below and is also posted on the school district website. 

Mental Health Resources 

Apricity Counseling 

20 N. Ada St. 

(775-391-6088)

High Desert Counseling 

(775)741-0166 or (775)423-2160

New Frontier Treatment

1490 Grimes St. 

(775)423-1412     

Emergency (775)423-4040 (24hr #)

Paiute Shoshone Family Counseling

(775)423-1155

Valley Oasis Counseling

270 S Maine St # 8, Fallon, NV 89406  

(775) 423-5381

Fallon Family Wellness

40 E Center St, Fallon, NV 89406 

(775) 423-3392

Fallonfamilywellness.com

Mindful Matters Counseling Services

40 E Center St # 12, Fallon, NV 89406  

(775) 294-6526

Fallon Counseling and Supportive Services

141 Keddie Street Fallon, NV 89406

(775) 423-7141

Original Story From September 22:

Churchill County High School was on a temporary lockdown around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday after a staff member was found dead in a faculty bathroom on campus.

Police say the lockdown remained in effect until police determined there was no threat. The lockdown was eventually lifted and students went back to class for the day.

Churchill County officials identified the victim as Sandra Trotter and say she had been an employee of the district for years.

The district also released a statement following the incident on its Twitter page (pictured above).

Police are still investigating what exactly happened.

The Churchill County School District is also making counseling services available for students at the district office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone who may need it.

For immediate support, you can also call the crisis lifeline number by dialing 988. It's available 24 hours a day.