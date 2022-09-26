The Churchill County School District in partnership with the Nevada Department of Education is providing counseling services throughout the week to support staff and students after a staff member was found dead in a faculty bathroom on campus last week.
Students will have to notify their teachers, and arrangements will be made for them to visit with a counselor.
There are community counseling resources available to students, parents, and staff members.
The list is below and is also posted on the school district website.
Mental Health Resources
Apricity Counseling
20 N. Ada St.
(775-391-6088)
High Desert Counseling
(775)741-0166 or (775)423-2160
New Frontier Treatment
1490 Grimes St.
(775)423-1412
Emergency (775)423-4040 (24hr #)
Paiute Shoshone Family Counseling
(775)423-1155
Valley Oasis Counseling
270 S Maine St # 8, Fallon, NV 89406
(775) 423-5381
Fallon Family Wellness
40 E Center St, Fallon, NV 89406
(775) 423-3392
Mindful Matters Counseling Services
40 E Center St # 12, Fallon, NV 89406
(775) 294-6526
Fallon Counseling and Supportive Services
141 Keddie Street Fallon, NV 89406
(775) 423-7141
Original Story From September 22:
Churchill County High School was on a temporary lockdown around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday after a staff member was found dead in a faculty bathroom on campus.
Police say the lockdown remained in effect until police determined there was no threat. The lockdown was eventually lifted and students went back to class for the day.
Churchill County officials identified the victim as Sandra Trotter and say she had been an employee of the district for years.
The district also released a statement following the incident on its Twitter page (pictured above).
Police are still investigating what exactly happened.
The Churchill County School District is also making counseling services available for students at the district office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone who may need it.
For immediate support, you can also call the crisis lifeline number by dialing 988. It's available 24 hours a day.