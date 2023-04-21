We are learning more about the past between the woman who was shot and killed in Verdi earlier this week and her suspected killer.

According to court documents, Jessica Griffin explained how Jesce Richt said he was going to kill her and described how he would do it.

In an application for a temporary protection order with the Second Judiciary Court, Griffin explained how Richt had reportedly held her hostage for close to one year.

She went into detail about how Richt had given her black eyes, broken ribs, and locked her in closets.

Later in her application, Griffin goes into detail on the threats she had received from Richt.

She wrote that Richt told her "I will kill your whole family. I will rip your sister's baby out of her, I will kill my father and his wife."

More documents revealed show that Griffin had filed several temporary protection orders against Richt.

Richt also has a criminal past that includes charges kidnapping in the first degree, false imprisonment and aggravated stalking.

Police say they are still searching for Richt and that he may be using an alias.

-------------

Original story from April 20:

The search continues for a man suspected of fatally shooting a 40-year-old woman in Verdi on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene on Castletroy Drive, off of I-80 around 7:30 pm.

Police say Jessica Griffin died on scene.

According to court documents, Griffin applied for a Temporary Protection Order against the suspect, Jesce Richt, who also goes by Paul Waterson, earlier this month.

It was denied because she already had an extended order against him that was set to expire in August.

Police say the shooting was not a random act.

So far, police have not arrested him, though - and say they are still investigating.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

A GoFundMe page has been set for Griffin's family. Click below for info -