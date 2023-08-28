We're starting to see COVID-19 cases increase this month compared to July, but medical professionals are telling us not to panic.
We're seeing 24 new cases in Washoe County per day–nothing compared to what it was two years ago.
“People aren’t washing their hands anymore and they’re not wearing masks and they’re not being careful like they were before,” said the Chief for the Division of Primary Care at Renown, Marie McCormack.
McCormack told us they aren't seeing people rush to the hospitals, but they are noticing more people staying home when they don't feel good
“It’s nice if you go ahead and test, and if you’re positive stay home,” McCormack advised.
She also said that there is a new variant. They've only seen two cases within the U.S. but over in Europe they're saying if you're vaccinated you can still come down with the new variant because it's constantly changing.
“What they do when building the COVID vaccine is doing it against what's most prominent in the United States at this time,” said McCormack.
Since the COVID virus keeps changing they're going to have an annual vaccine for a number of years to come.
“It’s constantly mutating and that’s the part that makes it so hard to totally eradicate it,” McCormack said.
She said Reno is known for people traveling straight through the area constantly.
“We do get exposed to a lot of things from a lot of other places and this week is going to be a big one," she said.
McCormack told us we might need to dust off our old pandemic-era habits such as wiping down surfaces when we go out in public.
“We are not heading for a lockdown," she said. "We’re not going into panic mode, we’re not going to pull kids out of school, but you need to think of COVID.”
Medical professionals also said it's time to be thinking of getting your COVID-19 and flu vaccine, which is available at the Renown outpatient pharmacy and most of the other outpatient pharmacies in town.