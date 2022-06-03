COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase in Washoe County and the CDC has raised the Washoe County Community Level to Medium.
Recommendations for a Community Level of Medium are:
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.
- Wear a mask on public transportation. Consider wearing a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact and consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.
Changes coming for COVID-19 testing at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
Starting June 6, there will be a couple of changes to the COVID-19 drive-through testing operations at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center (RSLEC).
Due to the Reno Rodeo in June, the testing entrance will be moved to 9th Street as there will no longer be access from the Wells Avenue or Sutro Street entrances. There will be signage throughout the area to guide people seeking testing to the correct entrance.
COVID-19 testing hours of operation will also be changing to 8-10 a.m., with the last appointment slot at 9:45 a.m. Testing capacity will remain the same.
COVID-19 testing at the RSLEC is available weekly Monday, Wednesday and Friday for residents who have COVID-19 symptoms, are a close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case or have recently returned from international travel. Appointments can be scheduled online at this link or residents can also call 775-328-2427.
Other testing opportunities available at https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/5eecc814/8MjP94Tj7BG-hbp55F7kRg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nvcovidfighter.org%2Ffind-test.
COVID-19 community events and appointments
- Sunday, June 5, St. John’s Church, 1070 W. Plumb Lane, Reno, 8:30-10:30 a.m. – Appointments here
- Thursday, June 9, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here
- Friday, June 10, Food Truck Friday, Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, 4:30-7 p.m. – Appointments here
- Friday, June 14, Boys and Girls Club, 2680 E 9th St, Reno, 4-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here
- Thursday, June 16, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here
- Friday, June 17, Food Truck Friday, Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, 4:30-7 p.m. – Appointments here
The Washoe County Health District has COVID-19 vaccine and booster appointments in its clinic Monday – Friday at 1001 E. 9th St. in Reno, and nurses that can come to your residence if you are homebound. Call 775-328-2427 for appointments.
You can also find vaccines at local pharmacies by going to www.vaccines.gov.
(Washoe County Health District)