Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that closed a portion of SR 28 and Gonowabie Road early Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported after 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
NSP says when they arrived on scene, they learned that a silver Audi was heading north on SR 28 when it went off the roadway, rolled down an embankment and hit a tree.
They say the driver was gone - a dog that was on scene was transported to animal control.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Trooper Stapleton at 775-687-9600. Reference Case #230502118.