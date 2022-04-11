Crash On I-80 Causes Westbound Closure

Monday morning just after midnight Nevada State Police responded to a crash on I-80 westbound just before Vista Blvd near Lockwood.
There were reports of tractor trailer and a pickup truck involved.
Sparks police say this is a hazardous materials incident.
The Sparks Fire Department along with Reno Fire and Truckee Meadows Fire/Rescue is on scene of a reported corrosive liquid spill.
I-80 westbound is shutdown and drivers are asked to use alternate routes such as Highway 50.
This is a developing story and we have crews on scene gathering more information.