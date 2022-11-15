Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person on US-95 near Tonopah earlier this month.
On Wednesday November 2, 2022, at approximately 12:33 P.M. Pacific Time, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on highway US-95, near mile marker 37 in Esmerelda County.
This location is approximately 8 miles south of Tonopah, NV.
A preliminary investigation determined that a gray Nissan SUV was traveling north on US-95 in the northbound travel lane.
A blue Ram pick-up truck was also traveling north on US-95 in the northbound travel lane behind the Nissan.
A blue smart car was traveling south on US-95 in the southbound travel lane toward the other vehicles.
The driver of the Nissan entered the southbound travel lane, attempting to pass a Commercial Motor Vehicle, directly into the path of the smart car.
The driver of the Nissan attempted to reenter the northbound travel lane but was unable to do so and the left side of the Nissan hit the left side of the smart car.
The collision caused the smart car to rotate and cross over the centerline into the southbound travel lane, directly into the path of the Dodge pick-up.
The front of the Dodge hit the right side of the smart car. Unfortunately, the driver of the smart car, Joseph Stengel (age 82) of Goldfield, NV, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of the Nissan was reported to be uninjured, and the driver of the Dodge was treated on scene with suspected minor injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111.
Case #2211-00153