An investigation is underway after three people were killed in a crash on US-95 near Winnemucca last month.
On Sunday October 30, 2022, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on highway US-95, near mile marker 4 in Humboldt County.
This location is approximately 4 miles north of Winnemucca,
A preliminary investigation determined that a red Jeep SUV was traveling north on US-95 in the northbound travel lane and a red Dodge pick-up truck was traveling south on US-95 in the southbound travel lane toward the Jeep.
For unknown reasons the driver of the Jeep drove over the centerline into the southbound travel lane directly into the path of the Dodge.
The left front of the Jeep hit the right front of the Dodge in the southbound travel lane. The impact diverted the Jeep to the right, causing it to leave the roadway and come to rest on the dirt shoulder.
The impact diverted the Dodge to the right, causing it to leave the roadway and come to rest on the dirt shoulder where it subsequently caught fire.
Unfortunately, the adult male driver of the Jeep, and the adult female front passenger of the Dodge succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver and male juvenile passenger of the Dodge were transported from the scene for medical treatment with suspected serious injuries. Unfortunately, the male juvenile passenger of the Dodge later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111.
Case # 2210-02273
(Nevada State Police)