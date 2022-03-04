Crews blasted apart a boulder on U.S. 50 near Echo Summit late Friday morning after the giant rock crashed onto the roadway the previous day.
Echo Summit remains closed in both directions as crews clear the site.
As of the time of this writing, Caltrans says it expects the roadway could reopen later Friday afternoon.
CHP is turning eastbound motorists around at Sly Park Road and Sierra-at-Tahoe, and detouring westbound travelers at State Route 89 Junction and Meyers.
People heading to the Sierra should avoid using backroads due an expected snow storm. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory predicting hazardous mountain travel and encourages motorists to avoid traveling Friday afternoon through at least Saturday morning. Meteorologists are predicting four to eight inches of snow over the higher peaks above 4,000 feet and one to four inches above 2,500 feet. Drivers should expect slippery roads, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities at times. Chain controls is possible, and it is essential you carry chains.
There is currently no estimated time when the highway will reopen but Caltrans recommends using Interstate 80 or State Routes 89, 88 and 49 as alternate routes.
The alternate routes available are:
• From Sacramento to Nevada: From US-50 take the Power Inn Road Exit to SR-16 east, to SR-49 south, to SR-88 east then to SR-89 north.
• From Placerville to Nevada: From US-50 take SR-49 south to SR-88 east then to SR-89 north into South Lake Tahoe.
• From the East Bay to Nevada: Take SR-88 east in Stockton to SR-88 south then to SR-89 north into South Lake Tahoe.
• From Reno/Carson City to the Sacramento area: Take Nevada SR-88 south to California SR-88 west then onto SR-88 to US-50 into Placerville. Or take SR-49 north to SR-16 west then to US-50 west towards El Dorado Hills/Folsom.
• From South Lake Tahoe to the Sacramento area: Take SR-89 to SR-88 west then take SR-49 north to US-50 into Placerville or take SR-49 north to SR-16 west then to US-50 west towards El Dorado Hills/Folsom.
Exclusive look of Caltrans performing drilling operations on a massive boulder on US-50 @ Echo Summit. Despite the cold temperatures, rain & snow, crews have been working around the clock prepping for blasting operations. Crews need to blast the boulder to reopen US-50.
Exclusive look #2 Drilling operations continue despite frigid temperatures. Drilling operations longer than expected due to the massive size of the boulder on US-50 @ Echo Summit in El Dorado County.
Traffic Alert in El Dorado County: Westbound & eastbound U.S. Highway 50 CLOSED @ Echo Summit due to rock slide. US-50 is scheduled to be CLOSED for the rest of the day (3/3). No ETO. Use Interstate 80 or State Routes 89, 88 & 49.
Heavy equipment clearing debris from US 50 rock blasting on Echo Summit.