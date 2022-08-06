Crews with the Reno Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District searched for a man who fell into the Truckee River Saturday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Dorostkar Park.
Officials say two people were floating on innertubes downstream when at some point, the two became separated.
The man was described as a white male possibly around 35-years-old with blonde hair and a mustache.
Dive crews were dispatched and did not locate anyone.