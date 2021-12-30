UPDATE:

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office will be suspending emergency rescue operations at Northstar Ski Resort for missing skier Rory Angelotta. It has been determined there is no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions. A scaled response is still planned for recovery operations at the resort.

Over six days, a combined total of over 13,000 personnel hours has been committed to this operation. Approximately 220 personnel from 17 different agencies and rescue organizations have braved extreme winter mountain conditions in their search for Rory. The search conditions included high winds, whiteout conditions, overnight temperatures in the teens, and over seven feet of new snow since the beginning of the search. ----

Crews are again searching for a Truckee skier who was last seen at Northstar California Resort on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that 60 people, along with California Highway Patrol are helping with the ongoing search.

In the early afternoon, the sheriff's office announced that the helicopter got some radar hits, so crews are now following up. They say the hits are in remote areas and difficult to reach.

Deputies say 43-year-old Rory Angelotta had planned to have Christmas dinner with friends, but he did not show up.

Deputies say Angelotta’s ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift around 11:30 a.m. and then an emergency ping on his phone showed a short call was made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before the phone was shut off.

They say his car was also found in the Northstar parking lot.

Deputies say searchers responded and combed the mountain and surrounding areas, despite extreme weather. Rescue personnel were on skis, snowmobiles, and a snowcat during their search.

Angelotta is described as very friendly and outgoing. He recently moved to the Truckee area from Colorado in October and worked as the General Manager of the Surefoot ski shop in Northstar.

He was last believed to be wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, blue helmet, and black goggles.

If you have any information, contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 886-5375.