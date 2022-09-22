They are calling it 'the dirtiest mile yet.' Last month, volunteers with the non-profit Clean Up The Lake took their efforts to Fallen Leaf Lake, where volunteers were stunned with how much trash was under the surface.
“It was so sad to see so many tires across the bottom of Fallen Leaf Lake all in one area,” said Colin West, Executive Director of Clean Up The Lake.
Nearly 100 tires, along with trash was found in a one mile stretch of the shoreline. Here alone, they located and removed 3,000 pounds. To put things in perspective, when the group cleaned up Lake Tahoe, there was proportionately less litter.
"Comparably in 72 miles of Lake Tahoe we pulled out about 25,000 pounds of litter,” he said. “Here, we're talking about 3,000 pounds in just one mile."
Sometimes, the smaller lakes in the Sierra don't get as much attention as Tahoe, which is why clean-up efforts like this are so important.
"I think when we see these things, we are not sure of what every lake of the Sierra holds,” West said. “They may hold similar problems in different ways and that's what we are noticing with the work we are doing."
How this trash got here we may never know. However, we do know that volunteers with Clean Up The Lake will get it out. Doing so, though, does not come cheap. The non-profit is trying to raise $30,0000 to keep cleaning. Tahoe's 'Tif's Spiked Lemonade' and 'Blue Zone Sports' will match donations. They are currently holding a GoFundMe campaign. Fundraiser by Colin West : Clean Up Fallen Leaf Lake (gofundme.com)
"We have gas costs” said West. “We have maintenance and insurance."
There are plans to turn trash from Fallen Leaf Lake into an art exhibition to raise awareness about the problem.
Art installations to maybe have a beautiful example of something made from as terrible as litter to really showcase the issue to hopefully inspire people to better protect the environment,” West said.