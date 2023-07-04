Multiple agencies are responding to a 5-acre brush fire in northeast Sparks near Los Altos Parkway in the area of Culpepper Drive.
The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m.
Seven engines and three hand crews are on scene.
As of 11:45 p.m., The City of Sparks says the fire is not under control but no structures are threatened.
Our crew on scene the fire started from fireworks.
You are asked to avoid the area of Culpepper and Watervale Drives at this time
