Emergency crews responded to an explosion at a home in the town of Mammoth Lakes early Saturday morning.
The explosion was reported at a residence in the 200 block of Juniper Road at around 1:30 a.m.
Luckily, the home was unoccupied.
The Mammoth Lakes Police Department says the explosion likely caused a structure fire, which resulted in the evacuation of nearby residences. Additionally, the fire caused snowmelt flooding, resulting in the evacuation of a nearby condominium complex.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.
Buried propane lines and regulators are an imminent threat to life and property and the police department is urging area residents to clear snow from propane pipes, valves, regulators, and tanks to avoid leaks.