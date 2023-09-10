Central Lyon County Fire Protection District responded to a power pole plant fire in Silver Springs, Nevada.
It broke out near Toiyabe and Spruce Streets around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Just one employee was at the plant at the time and they were immediately evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Due to the wood and diesel fuels at the site, firefighters were able to isolate the fire to one area of the facility so it can self-mitigate.
Crews ask that you avoid the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas, and Storey County Fire Protection District also responded to help with the fire.