Fire crews responded to six small lightning-sparked fires in the Tahoe National Forest on Monday night.
The Forest Service says all the fires were less than an acre in size, with the largest fire being a quarter-acre in size.
Fire crews say most of the fires had to be accessed with rappel crew members.
Most of the fires now are in mop-up status and will be monitored through the day.
2 News meteorologist Jeff Martinez says we will see another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with the best chances up in the mountain areas. Some of the storms will drift over our valleys with a wet evening commute possible.
Thunderstorms will be strong with gusty winds, dangerous lighting and heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding around the recent wildfire burn areas.
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend with cooler 80s for high temperatures, and a stormy weather pattern continues into next week as well.