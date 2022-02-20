...GET READY FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF WIND, COLD, AND SNOW...
* Southwest to west winds are on the increase today with
widespread 30-40 mph gusts, locally stronger in wind prone
locations. This will bring choppy conditions to area lakes,
turbulence for aviation, and potential travel difficulties for
high profile vehicles. Sierra ridgelines could see gusts reach
80 mph, affecting backcountry recreation. Winds will weaken, but
remain breezy out of the northwest on Monday.
* A quick shot of snow showers is anticipated tonight into Monday
morning with the cold front, and additional snow showers are
probable Monday night through Wednesday. While overall totals
will be light, we all know it doesn't take much to cause slow
downs and travel difficulties. It may be best to allow extra
time for the morning commute Monday through Wednesday.
* It will be quite chilly Monday through Thursday. High
temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday may not get out of the 30s in
even the warmest of valleys, with teens and 20s in the
mountains. Overnight lows will likely be coldest Tuesday and
Wednesday nights, but will also be dependent on cloud cover.
Anticipate widespread teen and single digit low temps, with
below zero readings in colder Sierra valleys. Bundle up! Winter
isn't over yet.