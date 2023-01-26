Crystal Peak Park in Verdi is currently closed due to downed and dangerous tree limbs.
Washoe County says an arborist is scheduled to complete cleanup on February 10.
The county will reopen the park once the work is complete and it's safe to return.
Crystal Peak Park is currently closed due to downed and dangerous tree limbs. An arborist is scheduled to complete cleanup on February 10, and we'll reopen when that is complete. Please avoid the park until we can make it safe for visitors. pic.twitter.com/LQUUoVfUeK— Washoe County (@washoecounty) January 26, 2023