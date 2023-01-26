Weather Alert

...Quick Hitting Slider System Sunday and Monday Followed By Very Cold Temperatures... * A quick moving slider is expected to impact the Sierra and western Nevada on Sunday and Monday, bringing gusty ridge winds and light snowfall accumulations. * Ahead of the precipitation, southwest winds will begin to increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sierra ridges will see gusts between 60 to 80 mph which may result in some mountain recreational impacts. Expect choppy conditions on Lake Tahoe as gusts will climb up to around 30 mph. * This will be a cold system, with snow being the main precipitation type at all elevations. While snow accumulations are expected to be light by Sierra standards, winter driving conditions along with associated delays could impact mountain travel on Sunday. Snow showers could also impact portions of western Nevada, including the valleys of Reno/Sparks/Carson. These impacts could extend into the Monday morning commute. For the latest roadway conditions call 5 1 1 or download Caltran's and NDOT's smart phone applications, Quickmap and NVRoads, respectively. * Frigid temperatures will settle into the region during the first half of the week. The coldest day of the week looks to be on Tuesday, with morning lows bottoming out in the single digits with isolated sub-zero temperatures in western Nevada and well below zero temperatures in Sierra valleys. Afternoon highs will struggle to break the mid-upper 20s. Preparations should be made to protect vulnerable populations and pets from these very cold temperatures.