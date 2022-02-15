The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection has announced that a Verdi trailer park will be able to join the greater Truckee Meadows Water Authority(TMWA) so it doesn't have to treat its own water for arsenic.
The trailer park was drawing from a well, treating the arsenic from there. They’re now connecting to TMWA so they can abandon the well and use TMWA’s treated water with the project estimated to cost $410,000.
The Crystal Trailer Park off of old Highway 40 in Verdi is home to about 80 residents - and for years it has had to treat its own well water for high arsenic levels.
The state announced on February 15, that it will be joining the TMWA system which already treats for arsenic.