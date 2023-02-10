Curfews at city parks in Winnemucca are now in effect after nuisance complaints, thefts and vandalism were reported to police and the City Council.
On November 15, 2022, the Winnemucca City Council put into effect an ordinance establishing a curfew at all city parks, golf course, and cemetery.
The ordinance makes it a crime to be at any of these locations between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am.
This past week Public Works put up signage at these locations to inform the public.
This ordinance came about in response to numerous nuisance complaints, thefts, and vandalism at these locations.
All City Ordinances can be found on the City's website at winnemuccacity.org