Nevadans with a complaint against a car dealer, garage or other businesses licensed by the Department of Motor Vehicles can now file their complaint online as part of a completely new case management system for the DMV’s law enforcement arm.
The new system also marks a milestone in the four-year Department Transformation Effort.
“We’re excited to say this the first look at the DMV of the future,” said Director Julie Butler. “Customers and the DMV’s Compliance Enforcement staff are now using our new Salesforce customer relationship platform. Within just a couple of years, nearly all DMV transactions will migrate to Salesforce.”
The case management system enables the DMV Compliance Enforcement Division to quickly intake, assign and track cases for 29 sworn and 12 non-sworn investigators. In addition to complaints against licensed businesses, the DMV investigates identity theft that involves Nevada driver’s licenses or other DMV documents.
“The online complaint forms are easy to use and will ultimately help protect Nevadans from fraud, theft, and bad business practices,” said Compliance Enforcement Administrator J.D. Decker.
Many of the basic features built for case management, such as customer information pages and document upload, are being used as the foundation for the future driver’s license and vehicle transactions.
The DMV and its external partners Slalom, Mission Critical Partners, and Salesforce have also built an effective teamwork structure that will deliver the Department Transformation Effort on time and on budget in 2025. For more information on DTE, visit dmv.nv.gov/dmvfuture.
To file a complaint online, see the Compliance Enforcement Division web page.
(Nevada DMV)