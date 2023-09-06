Authorities say they arrested a 24-year-old man in a child pornography investigation late last month.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested Jordan Robertson for possession of visual pornography of a person under 16 and use of the internet to control visual pornography of a person under 16.
The sheriff's office says the case began as a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cyber tip created by an internet service provider (ISP) reporting inappropriate images within their cloud storage.
The sheriff's office says the IP address returned to Sparks.
From that, authorities say the task force was able to get a search warrant for the suspect's home where they seized his cell phone and performed a digital forensic analysis and found additional images, resulting in Robertson’s arrest.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)