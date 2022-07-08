The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a May 2020 officer-involved shooting near Derby Dam was justified.
After a review of the facts, the DA concluded five officers were justified in shooting Joseph Patrick Williams who survived the shooting and was sentenced for up to 10 years in prison for his involvement.
The DA's office said the incident started in Sparks when Williams robbed a convenience store in Sparks and then later led officers on a pursuit that ended on I-80 near derby dam.
Investigators say after officers pitted Williams' car, he tried to back into their vehicles - and they believed their lives were being threatened.
Additionally, Williams had been involved in a similar officer-involved shooting case in Lyon County in 2015 in which he was similarly charged with Battery with a Deadly Weapon and sentenced to 6 years in prison.
UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says additional charges have been filed in an officer-involved shooting case that happened on I-80 near Derby Dam on May 5, 2020.
Officials said through the investigation, Joseph Williams now faces one felony charge of ex-felon in possession of a firearm and two felony charges of assault on a peace officer. They said separate and apart from the shooting investigation, Williams is charged with ten separate counts of violating an extended protection order for domestic violence.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says at one point during the vehicle pursuit, officers reported hearing a noise that may have been gunfire. They said Williams allegedly placed officers in fear of immediate bodily harm when he used his truck to ram officer cars while attempting to escape. They said a search warrant was served on his truck and a handgun was allegedly found inside.
The Sparks Police Department released body camera footage of the incident on May 5, 2021.
*Warning: the footage below contains explicit language and graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
UPDATE, May 13: The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says detectives are continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened on I-80 near Derby Dam on Tuesday, May 5.
Officials said Sparks Police officers responded to a report of a larceny that happened at a business in the 1600 block of Victorian Avenue that day. They said officers saw the suspect getting into a car and driving away from the scene when they arrived.
They said a pursuit continued through the industrial area of east Sparks, where the suspect drove through a fence in order to elude officers. Officials said the suspect worked his way to the eastbound lanes of I-80, where he continued to flee even after his car ran over a spike strip placed by the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Officials said around 12:56 a.m. the incident escalated to an officer-involved shooting on the freeway near mile marker 41.
They said the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Joseph Williams, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital and booked into the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility on a charge of felony eluding.
No other residents or officers were hurt in the incident.
Officials said the Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated and the Sheriff's Office is the lead agency for the investigation.
Anyone with any additional information on the case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. You will remain anonymous.
Original Story, May 5: The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting that happened near the Derby Dam area of I-80.
Deputies say Sparks Police officers were responding to reports of larceny at the 1600 block of Victorian Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they say they saw the suspect leave the scene in a car.
As the suspect was leaving, officers say they heard a noise from the suspect's car, that may have sounded like gunshots.
Deputies say Sparks officers tried stopping the car, but the suspect wouldn't stop, despite driving over a spike strip that Nevada Highway Patrol placed in the road near the Derby Dam area off eastbound I-80.
Washoe Deputies say at 12:56 a.m. the incident turned into an officer-involved shooting. They say the suspect has been Careflighted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation.
