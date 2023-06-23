The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a serial rapist has been sentenced to 40 years in prison with eligibility of parole in 16 years.
Richard Webber pleaded to two counts of attempted sexual assault.
In January of 2020, Reno Police officers responded to a report of a possible sexual assault and kidnapping.
The victim, a 43-year-old woman, told police that while out walking, Webber pulled up next to her and offered her a ride. After the victim got in the car and the pair drove around for a while, Webber demanded the woman have sex with him. When she said no and tried to get out of the car, the defendant got onto the freeway, where he continued to threaten the woman, telling her to perform oral sex on him.
During April of 2021, deputies from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were called following a report of a sexual assault on a 48-year-old woman. When deputies arrived, the victim told them that while at a local casino, she was approached by the defendant and offered a ride home.
Once in the car, the woman told law enforcement that Webber threatened her, saying she had to do whatever he said, or he would shoot her in the head. Webber coerced the victim into performing oral sex while driving, before stopping the car and then sexually assaulting her.
In January of 2022, it was discovered that Webber’s DNA profile from a 2019 incident with a previous, third victim, matched the two samples taken from the 2020 and 2021 sexual assaults.
During sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Darcy Cameron argued that the defendant’s conduct was intentional and predatory and warranted maximum sentences.
The Honorable Judge Freeman presided and imposed the sentence. During his remarks, Judge Freeman referenced that this case is a prime example of why we teach our children not to get into cars with strangers.