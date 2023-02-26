Travel will be dangerous along our mountain passes through Wednesday. A Blizzard Warning is posted for the Sierra the next few days including places like Lake Tahoe, northeast California, Donner, and Mammoth Mountain. A Blizzard Warning is issued when sustained winds or frequent gusts reaches 35 miles per hour and visibility is lowered to less than a quarter mile for at least three hours. A Blizzard Warning does not necessarily mean there will be a lot of snow, but in this case, there will be, especially in the mountains. This is great news for our snowpack, but not for drivers. A Winter Storm Warning is also posted for the Truckee Meadows and goes from 11am Monday through 4am Wednesday morning.
The Monday morning commute will be dry in the valley but windy, so make sure to keep both hands on the steering wheel. Snow totals will vary within the Truckee Meadows with the hills getting twice as much as the lowest elevations and closer to the airport.
The snow will come in waves. The first one is Monday afternoon and evening and the second one arrives on Tuesday. The second one will bring more snow than the first. The Wednesday morning commute will be slick, but the chance for snow goes down throughout the day. The low will be coming in from the northwest hitting the Sierra the hardest, and spilling over to the valley as the front moves through in the afternoon.
It will start snowing along I-80 at Donner by 8am Monday morning and in the valley at 11am. A second low within the trough will slip in on the backside of the first one on Tuesday giving us another chance for snow. The trough itself leaves late Wednesday. The spin within a storm is called vorticity. Areas in front of the vorticity oftentimes has the best chance for precipitation. A band of strong vorticity will be located to the west of Tahoe with each round, allowing Tahoe to get heavy snow.
You’ll want to get a jump on shoveling snow on Monday before more snow falls on Tuesday. Most of the snow in the Truckee Meadows will fall early Tuesday. This will be a colder storm, unlike the one that moved through on New Year’s. Colder storms produce lighter and fluffier snow, opposed to wet and heavy snow. Fluffy snow is not the best for making snowmen, but piles up easier. Snow totals will range from 4-10 inches in the lowest elevations, including the Reno Airport to 4-6 feet in the high Sierra above 7000’. The hills, and above 5000’ could see anywhere between 7-15 inches of snow between Monday and Wednesday.
Tahoe could see two to three feet at lake level. A few inches of snow will fall on Monday and several inches will fall on Tuesday below 5000’. It’s not only the snow totals that is impressive with this storm, but the strong winds which will lower visibility.
The Weather Prediction Center, which is a government agency is labeling this storm as extreme in the Sierra, so it’s not something to take lightly. The valley is in the moderate category, with some impacts expected, mainly on the roads. Tree damage is possible, because of strong winds, heavy snow in the hills, and the fact that our trees are already stressed. If you can get groceries or run errands before noon on Monday or after Wednesday morning that would be a good idea. Thursday and Friday will dry, with another storm rolling through next weekend.
The long term models are keeping next week active too. Stay warm and stay safe. Follow me on Facebook at KTVN Angela Schilling for more weather updates. You can also follow me on Twitter and Instagram at Angela Schilling.