Artown kicked off day 2 of its summer concert series tonight and there's a bunch of art, music and events people can look forward to this month.
Last night Artown held the opening day of its 28th year, and with this summer series, they're hoping to bring more people together to enjoy local music here in Reno.
"The Summer Series is to really get people excited and get them back out and out of their house and out enjoying the arts, enjoying the weather and enjoying all the 500 events that Artown brings every summer to Reno," said Oliver X, Marketing Director for Artown.
Their big events happen at Wingfield Park and they have five more concerts there this month, but their concerts happen all over.
Other than concerts, Artown also offers maker classes to learn about art, history and other skills.
There are about 10 to 15 Artown events each day.
With all the events, Oliver said everyone's Artown experience will be different, depending on which events they choose to go to.
Tonight, Ron Artis II and Truth played from 7:30-9:00 at Brasserie Saint James for the Midtown Summer Concert Series, which is a free event.
This is the band's first time playing for Artown and they couldn't be more grateful for it.
"It's really special, I mean we spent most of our time like everyone being cooped up for the last three years," said Ron Artis II, Lead Singer. "So being able to get together with a community who's actually banded together to create an artistic environment, people coming to just enjoy it. Man, it's just a plus, plus for us. It's amazing."
The band consists of Ernie on bass, lead singer Ron and his brother Stevon, who's the drummer.
Tonight's performance is an extra special one.
"My brother hasn't been playing with us for three years because he recently got married in 2020 and his wife is from Canada," said Artis II. "So, they just settled into a new home and then the border shut. So, we haven't seen each other for a live music performance in three years. So, you guys are on the first tour we've done this together."
Artown will have many more events just like this throughout July.
You can find more information at their website:Artown