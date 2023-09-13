Wednesday marked the last first day of the National Championship Air Races.
The Air Races started in 1964 out in Sky Ranch and moved to the Reno-Stead airport in 1966 and has been here ever since.
This year will be their last year at the Reno-Stead airport.
"This is a global event... it's unique in the world as well, you know, there's no other place here you can see multiclass racing the way we do it here in Reno," Tony Logoteta, the Chief Operating Officer of the Reno Air Races said.
The excitement they've been seeing for the last Air Races in Reno has been inspiring. Not to mention the air races is generational.
"You have two, three, four generations that are involved both in volunteers who started in the very first one who brought their kids and now their grandkids it's pretty amazing," Logoteta said.
The Air Race family doesn't see each other all year long and in September, they say it feels like they were never apart.
"From fans to volunteers to staff and board to everybody else pilots and crew everybody just comes together and it's an incredible thing," Logoteta said.
One pilot we spoke to says this is his third-year racing, but only his second year with his new plane.
"As an aviation enthusiast my entire life learning about Reno air racing has always been in the background, I never thought I would actually be part of it, it's just one of those things I've always had an interest in," said Chris McMillian, a pilot for Sport Class races Sport #96.
McMillian also flies for United Airlines and is currently in the Air Force.
"It's very impactful anybody that's ever known anything about aviation as far as flying fast it's the fastest motor sport in the world so you're able to do things with these airplanes that you thought you'd never do," McMillian said.
Logoteta encourages people who aren't into planes to give the air races a chance.
"It's a really special event and you may not be into planes or aviation but when you get here you get such an incredible feel for what it is," Logoteta said. "It's incredible entertainment even if you're not into airplanes you probably will be when you leave."
McMillian added if you have the drive, anyone can fly a plane.
"If you want to fly jets you need to be in the military or you have to be extremely wealthy this is a common man's thing or a common woman's thing so it's something you can do it's not unobtainable," McMillian said.
McMillian hopes to make a big win this year.
"Winning... winning absolutely because my class president Mr. Bob Mills has a very similar airplane and it's all about the smack talking to win so I'm here to win I'm here to be safe but I'm here to take names," he said.
But at the Air Races, there's something here for everyone, from racing to military planes, exhibits and you can visit the pits with dozens of planes lined up.
Some said knowing it's the last year has made them shed a few tears.
"It's a little bit bittersweet...," Logoteta said. "It's a lot bittersweet actually we never wanted to leave here so it's hard, but at the same time from being sad to celebrating our history here and giving one last big party for Reno."
They said with the Air Races leaving, September is never going to be the same, and this one is expected to be a big hit.