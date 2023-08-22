Around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) deputy spotted burglary suspect Sean Maxwell at the Tractor Supply store in Minden.
The off-duty deputy knew that Maxwell was wanted as a suspect in several burglaries in Carson City.
They then contacted DCSO dispatch and patrol deputies responded.
Maxwell was detained as he was leaving the Tractor Supply store, and they found he had stolen several items from the store.
Maxwell was then transported to the Minden jail where he was booked on the Carson City charges, and shoplifting from Tractor Supply.
Later, video surveillance and other evidence made Maxwell a suspect of a burglary at Cook'd Bar and Restaurant in Minden.
Maxwell is currently charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor theft.
His bail was set at $10,000.
DCSO is waiting for the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, who may formally charge Maxwell with the burglaries in Carson City.
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)