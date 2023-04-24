Lawmakers in Carson City have been busy recently as bills need to pass their first house of origin by Tuesday, April 26.
We're taking a look at a few more bills that are moving on in the legislature.
Earlier today, The Affordable Medicine Act (Assembly Bill 250) passed in the legislature.
AB 250 would put limits on the pricing and reimbursement for certain medicines, bringing negotiated prices for drugs at the federal Medicare level to all Nevadans - not just people who are 65 or older.
The act would also bring Medicare price caps for the ten most used drugs on the market and could bring relief to Nevadans quicker.
On the topic of recreational drugs, the Assembly Floor approved a joint resolution which would urge Congress to de-schedule marijuana.
Right now, distribution of cannabis is regulated by two agencies, one being the Cannabis Control Board and the other being the Nevada Board of Pharmacy.
This resolution would remove the Board of Pharmacy's oversight of cannabis as they have it classified as a schedule one drug.
For comparison, schedule one drugs include meth, fentanyl, cocaine, crack and other hard drugs.
Removing the Board of the Pharmacy's oversight would lower cannabis to schedule two.
Another bill that passed the Senate Floor focuses on interactions with police officers.
Senate Bill 362, which has been called by some the "I can't breath bill" would require peace officers ensure medical aid to a person who indicates that they can't breath.
Officers would also need to make sure that person receives medical care as soon as possible.
It comes three years after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer while being arrested.