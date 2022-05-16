A man suspected of fatally shooting one person and wounding five others at a Southern California church has been identified.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweets that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on investigation of one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.
Jail records show Chou is being held on $1 million bail.
It’s not immediately known whether he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
The shots were fired during a lunch reception for the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)