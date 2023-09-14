Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea to look for bodies in a coastal Libyan city where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed at least 5,100 people. The Mediterranean city of Derna has struggled to get help after Sunday night’s deluge washed away most access roads. Aid workers who managed to reach the city described devastation in its center, with thousands still missing and tens of thousands left homeless. The dam failures in the mountains above Derna sent floodwaters roaring through the city and swept away entire blocks. The toll is certain to rise with bodies still being recovered, and tallies coming from other areas affected by the storm.