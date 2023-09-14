The Libyan Red Crescent aid organization says that the death toll from floods in the eastern Libyan city of Derna has soared to 11,300.
The Secretary General of the group says a further 10,100 are reported missing in the coastal city.
Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna.
Residents said they heard loud explosions Sunday night when dams outside the city collapsed.
Health authorities previously had put the death toll in Derna at 5,500.
The floods damaged or destroyed many access roads to Derna, hampering the arrival of international rescue teams and humanitarian assistance. Local authorities were able to clear some routes, and over the past 48 hours humanitarian convoys have been able to enter the city.
The U.N. humanitarian office issued an emergency appeal for $71.4 million to respond to urgent needs of 250,000 Libyans most affected. The humanitarian office, known as OCHA, estimated that approximately 884,000 people in five provinces live in areas directly affected by the rain and flooding.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday it has provided 6,000 body bags to local authorities, as well as medical, food and other supplies distributed to hard-hit communities.
President Joe Biden said the United States would send money to relief organizations and coordinate with Libyan authorities and the United Nations to provide additional support.
