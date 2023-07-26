Updated from Original Story on July 18
On Tuesday, July 18 at approximately 1:40 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to a report of a crash at the location of US50 and SR28 near Spooner Summit
After a preliminary investigation, he NSP says that an Amador Stagecoach tour bus and a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 collided after the SUV failed to stop at the stop sign on SR28.
The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 61-year-old Michael Dale Werner from Camos, Washington. He succumbed to injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger of the Toyota was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Eighteen adults, including the driver, occupied the Amador Stage Line passenger bus. Minor injuries were reported, however no one from the bus was transported for medical attention.
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Command West M.I.R.T (Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team) is investigating this crash.
The fatality marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Northern Command West 23rd fatal crash, resulting in 26 fatalities for 2023.
(Nevada State Police assisted in this report.)