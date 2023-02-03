Today, Senate and Assembly Democrats proposed a budget framework to provide an additional $250 million to create a matching fund that will support significant raises for Nevada educators and education support staff. Education funding for the next biennium is set to automatically increase by a record $2 billion under the state’s Pupil Centered Funding Formula developed by Legislative Democrats in 2019.
This additional funding would incentivize local school districts to dedicate a portion of those new funds to attracting and retaining qualified teachers and educational support staff.
“Nevada schools are facing record numbers of teacher vacancies, and it must be our top priority to ensure we have a qualified teacher in every classroom,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. “As education funding increases, we need to hold our school districts accountable to ensure that money is being appropriately spent to attract and retain qualified teachers in every corner of Nevada. We look forward to working to implement this proposal as part of the legislative session’s budget process.”
“Although historic, we are not satisfied with the amount of K-12 education funding in Governor Lombardo’s proposed budget. In this time of record revenues, we must do more, especially for our educators and education support professionals, because there is no greater investment we can make than in Nevada’s students,” said Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager. He continued, “Therefore, we will be adding a minimum of $250 Million more to fund education, which will help to attract and retain highly qualified education professionals.”
“As a retired teacher, I know firsthand that no school can run without a dedicated support staff,” said Senate Finance Committee Chair Marilyn Dondero Loop. “Teachers’ aides, custodians, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, and all of our support staff contribute to providing safe, healthy learning environments for our students, and we will recognize their hard work for Nevada’s kids through this budget framework.”
“Teachers and education support professionals are the bedrock of our public education system,” said Ways and Means Committee Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno. She continued “Supporting our teachers and education support staff makes our schools and communities stronger. Today, we are taking a step forward toward ensuring education professionals are fairly compensated for their hard work and contributions to the State of Nevada.”
The Proposed Conceptual Budget Framework for Educator and Support Staff Professionals Includes:
- An additional $250 million allocated to public education to incentivize school districts to provide significant raises for educators and support staff
- Funds that will serve as a matching program: If school districts allocate a portion of their budgets to raises, the state will match them up to a defined percentage.
- To apply for matching funds, districts will be required to certify to the state the percentage of proposed raises by employee category, the total expected cost, and a financial commitment to cover the district’s share
- Once approved, districts will be required to submit detailed reports regarding their compliance