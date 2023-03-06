The Elko Bomb Squad, Elko County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the US Airforce are in the area of Parkridge Parkway after a report of found military ordnance and other materials of an explosive nature were located inside a home.
The report came in at 8:47 a.m. Monday morning.
As of 3:30 p.m., the piece of ordnance was safely removed from the residence and transported to an area for safe disposal.
The Sheriff's Office says, The bomb squad often responds to items brought back by returning military members who pass away and the items are discovered by family members.
For those living in the area off of West Bullion Road, anticipate the sound of a controlled detonation between 530 pm - 630 pm.
There is no threat to the public.