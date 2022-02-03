Washoe County deputies say a body was found inside a burnt sedan on I-580 south near the Galena Creek Bridge early Thursday morning.
Nevada State Police say the fire started after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified body inside the car.
Authorities are holding some traffic while they investigate.
There's no immediate word on how the person died.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
1/Detectives were called to the scene of a car fire on the shoulder of southbound I-580 at the Galena Creek Bridge early this morning.— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) February 3, 2022
First responders fighting the fire found a deceased person in the vehicle. Detectives are called to any deaths with suspicious circumstances. pic.twitter.com/IHqOQPeDo6