Washoe County deputies are investigating two car burglaries that happened in daycare parking lots in the Spanish Springs area.
Deputies say the first burglary happened on Wednesday night in the 200 block of Eagle Canyon Drive. They say a purse was stolen from a car while a woman was inside a daycare facility. Within the hour, deputies say one of her credit cards was used at a store on Pyramid Way.
The second burglary happened on Thursday night in the 200 block of Egyptian Drive. Again, a woman left her purse inside her car while she went inside a daycare facility. When she returned, deputies say her purse and key fob to the car - were gone.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case numbers: WC22-572 and WC22-576.
Investigators remind residents of these car burglary prevention tips:
- Do not leave any item of value in your vehicle.
- If you have any weapons, secure them in your home
- Do not leave your garage door opener in your vehicle
- Lock your vehicle
- Unlocked vehicles continue to be primary targets for burglaries and theft
- If possible, park in your garage
- Install a home/business surveillance system
Victims of burglaries should call the non-emergency dispatch line at (775) 785-WCSO. For burglaries in-progress, residents should call 911.