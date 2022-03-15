Lyon County deputies need your help finding a woman who was possibly kidnapped from near a Fernley Walmart on Saturday.
Deputies say Naomi Irion was last seen in the store's parking lot, inside her car last Saturday morning.
Video surveillance shows a person walking from a nearby 'homeless camp' looking in cars.
The unknown person then gets into the driver's seat of Irion's Mercury Sable and then leaves with her in the passenger seat.
Her 1992 blue Sable has a Nevada license plate of 595T37.
The first vehicle photo with the plate is Naomi's actual vehicle. The second vehicle photo is a stock photo and not her actual car.
If you have any information, contact Lyon County Sheriff's Office with case number 22ly01068 at 775-463-6620.