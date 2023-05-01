The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near Carson St and Robinson St. Friday evening.
At about 8:08 p.m., a dark colored sedan was driving westbound on Robinson from Plaza St.
The vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway and left the area, continuing westbound past Carson St.
The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The Sheriff's Office says there is damage to the right front of the suspected vehicle.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $500 reward is being offered.