Authorities need your help identifying two suspects in connection with a theft at a Costco in Carson City.
Deputies say the incident happened on January 15 at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Costco located at 700 Old Clear Creek Road.
In surveillance footage, the man is seen wearing a brown coat and red beanie hat, while the woman is seen wearing a gray pullover.
No other information was immediately released.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact the Carson City Sheriff Office, Detective Robbins at (775)283-7853. CCSO case #23-1425.
You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $500 reward is being offered.