Authorities are searching for a suspect after an armed bank robbery in Carson City Thursday morning.
Sheriff Ken Furlong tells 2 News that the unknown suspect fired one shot during the robbery, which happened after 9:30 a.m. at the Plumas Bank on North Carson Street.
Deputies and FBI agents are on scene investigating.
Pioneer High School, nearby, was placed on a precautionary temporary lockdown.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
