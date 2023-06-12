Investigators tell us a state trooper did fire their gun, but no one was hurt, during a police chase Saturday night.
It began near Veterans Parkway when state police say they got a call of a reckless driver in the area.
When troopers got there, the driver took off.
Troopers found the car a short time later, but again, the driver took off.
Investigators say the driver eventually crashed their car near Moana Lane and Neil Road, and that's when an officer allegedly fired their gun but did not hit anyone.
Police arrested the driver, identified as 34-year-old Darnelle Boykins. He's now facing multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon as well as several gun related charges.
It's still not clear what specifically led up to the trooper firing their weapon.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.