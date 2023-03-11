Florida Governor Ron DeSantis brought his "Courage To Be Free" book tour to Nevada on Saturday, stopping at Stoney's Rockin Country in Las Vegas.
The theme of the book tour is "Freedom Blueprint"
At the event, DeSantis told Nevadans that the high number of Californians moving to the Silver State is a sign of a larger trend across the nation of Americans fleeing blue states.
“If you look over the last four or five years you've seen a massive exodus, it's really been a great American exodus away from states governed by leftist politicians imposing leftist ideology into states like Florida who really represented the promise land of freedom from so many people,” said (R) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
The newly elected Nevada State Democratic Party Chair, Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno of Las Vegas held a presser before the book event where she argued that Nevada voters have demonstrated a track record of rejecting DeSantis' agenda.
“It's an extreme MAGA agenda that we rejected time and time again in the Silver State. An agenda that bans abortion, threatens social security, and Medicare. And, it furthers the big lie,” said NVDEMS Chair Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno.
DeSantis’ book tour comes among speculation that he is gearing up to launch a 2024 bid for the White House,
Last week, DeSantis came in second behind former President Donald Trump in a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
Trump received 62% of the vote from CPAC attendees, while DeSantis came in a distant second place with 20% of the vote.