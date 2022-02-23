Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that injured one man in Carson City early Tuesday morning.
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says the shooting happened just after 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Curry Street and East Adaline – after a 2-hour standoff with a suspect who was believed to be burglarizing cars in the area.
Authorities say they were notified around 4:30 a.m. about a man possibly stealing catalytic converters from cars. When deputies on scene, they say the suspect, 21-year-old Luis Santana waved a machete in the air, and had a knife strapped to his wrist. They say he also had a lit blow torch and tried to burn a parked along with his own car.
For two hours, deputies including a member of the Mobile Outreach Safety Team tried to negotiate with him without success. Authorities say after "less than lethal" options were also ineffective, Santana fled to the 200 block of Adaline Street where he raised the machete above his head and charged at a 66-year-old man standing inside his open garage. And that's when authorities say a deputy fired at Santana, hitting him in the lower portion of his body.
Santana was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno with serious injuries. Once he's released, he'll be booked into the Carson City jail on the following charges: Assault with a Deadly Weapon Against an Elderly Person, Arson 3rd Degree, Arson 4th Degree and Obstructing a Public Officer.
No other injures were reported.
The deputy who fired at the suspect has been placed on administrative leave.
The incident is being investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and State Investigations Division.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any more information, contact the 24-hour Communications Center at 775-887-2677 (COPS) or the Investigations Division on Monday at 775-887-2500.